(Video) “Trent is Trent” – Robertson reacts to Alexander-Arnold’s new midfield role

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been making headlines due to his positional change for the England team, with many suggesting that a move to midfield is on the cards and now Andy Robertson has had his say.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the captain of Scotland said: “Trent is Trent and that’s the biggest compliment I can pay him.

“He adapts to anything you ask of him, he’s still relatively young but he’s got a wise head on his shoulders and I think when you’re that technically gifted, you’ve got that much ability, you’ve got that much talent, then you can play in any position and he would make the most of it and more importantly he’s got that aggression and he’s got that will to succeed – and I think you’ve seen that”.

It’s clear that our No.26 is a huge fan of his teammate and an admirer of his work, meaning that he has full confidence that he can thrive in any position he is asked to play in.

Whether Jurgen Klopp will follow Gareth Southgate and play the Scouser in a more advanced position, time will tell but it’s clear that the Scot has full faith in his mate.

🗣️ “Trent is Trent. He adapts to anything you ask of him. When you’re technically gifted, you’ve got that much ability and talent then you can play any position.” Andrew Robertson says it’s ‘𝙎𝘾𝘼𝙍𝙔’ knowing that Trent Alexander-Arnold will only improve in his new position. pic.twitter.com/dNrj9hIxOQ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 21, 2023

