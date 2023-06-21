Saudi official says Mo Salah ‘must’ sign for Pro League club, as more PL stars head to the middle east

Liverpool fans spent last summer worrying about the future of Mo Salah but it appears that we’re still not safe from the prospect of losing our ace marksman, with more reports suggesting he could be targeted for a move away.

Speaking with Koura via AS, Hafez Al-Medlej – the Saudi president of the Marketing Committee and former member of the Executive Office of the Asian Football Confederation – said: “We must also start working on the signing of Mohamed Salah, since he is overwhelmingly popular in the Arab world and in Europe.

“I think Salah still has records to break with Liverpool, so I hope that if he doesn’t come now he will in the future”.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘preparing to make an offer’ for €40m midfielder; he’s ready to pack his bags – report

It’s somewhat of a worry to hear that our No.11 is being targeted by a league that are currently cherry picking some of the Premier League’s talents, by offering lucrative offers to move to the middle east.

Given the Egyptian’s standing in world football, it’s understandable that every club would love him to sign for them but thankfully his heart lies at Anfield – hence the new contract last year.

With two years remaining on his current deal, the attacker will be 33-year-old then and it may be time for him to consider chasing the big money offers abroad.

From what we all know of the former Roma man though, he’s an elite sportsman and he will want to perform at the highest level for as long as possible.

We’ll always love our Egyptian King and let’s hope that he will remain at the Reds for many, many years to come.

#Ep76 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Liverpool Transfer Committee Show!