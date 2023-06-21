Why Liverpool’s move for Khephren Thuram may be taking longer than expected

Liverpool are clear admirers of Nice’s Khephren Thuram, though it remains to be seen when exactly the Merseysiders will be successful in their pursuit of the Frenchman.

The when of it may come down to how other switches in the market fare, according to Neil Jones, with it being possible that Nice are merely waiting for the most opportune moment to sell.

“Obviously Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone have been mentioned. From my understanding, Thuram is the likeliest out of those – the profile of him, his physique, his age, and the club he’s playing at, the kind of money that would be involved – I think he perfectly fits the bill,” the GOAL reporter informed CaughtOffside.

“It remains to be seen how willing Nice are to let him go, and I think the fact that there looks like a number of midfield players likely to move soon in this market means that Nice might just be waiting to see how the dominos fall, and what kind of price they can get for him.

“Still, I think Liverpool and Thuram, even if it hasn’t moved much in the last seven days and a fee hasn’t yet been agreed, he’s definitely been identified as someone Liverpool want.”

The Ligue 1-based outfit will hardly be alone in playing a waiting game, with Jurgen Klopp and Co. likewise understood to have taken a backseat for a moment to observe the playing field.

Bearing in mind the quality already secured in the opening salvo of our window for £35m in Alexis Mac Allister, our recruitment team has more than earned the right to take a patient approach.

That being said, there’s an argument for not being over-cautious, not least of all with pre-season only just around the corner, with a clash with Karlsruher SC due in just over 27 days.

Klopp has made clear his intended plan of getting key signings in before pre-season proper begins.

On the other hand, Liverpool under the German tactician have always been committed to their ideal targets, even if it means a long wait is due.

