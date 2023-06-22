(Video) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain bids emotional farewell to Liverpool and fans

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has bid an emotional farewell to the club and its loyal supporters in a heartfelt video that was posted to his social media accounts.

Reflecting on his six-year journey as a Red, the 29-year-old acknowledges the highs and lows he experienced during his time at Anfield and voiced his gratitude to the club and our passionate fanbase.

During his tenure, the versatile midfielder achieved remarkable success, winning trophies and contributing significantly to the team’s triumphs and as he embarks on a new chapter – our fans will all be wishing him a bright future ahead.

READ MORE: Rush’s bold declaration: Firmino crowned Liverpool’s greatest No.9 in history

As the former Arsenal man moves on to new horizons, he will always be remembered as a valuable player who gave his all for the Reds.

Thank you, Ox, and may success follow you wherever you go. YNWA.

You can watch the video from Oxlade-Chamberlain via his Twitter account:

Through the highs, lows and everything in between, thank you for everything. YNWA. @LFC pic.twitter.com/TCbaCoXm8T — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) June 22, 2023

#Ep76 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Liverpool Transfer Committee Show!