Liverpool legend is Real Madrid’s first choice to replace UCL-winning colossus in 2024 – report

Real Madrid are believed to be seeking a modern-day Liverpool legend to replace a Bernabeu stalwart in 2024, according to reports from Germany.

Sport Bild have claimed (via Mundo Deportivo) that Xabi Alonso is the LaLiga club’s first choice to take over from Carlo Ancelotti when the latter’s contract with Los Blancos ends next year and he’s due to then assume the reins with Brazil.

The 41-year-old Spaniard’s own agreement with Bayer Leverkusen also expires in 12 months’ time, and he’s vowed to honour the rest of that deal with the Bundesliga side.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is understood to have been impressed by Alonso’s work at the BayArena and duly wants him to succeed the legendary Italian coach.

The Spaniard was a hero of Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League-winning team and quickly won over the Kop with his exquisite passing ability and tough nature. He also had a penchant for long-range goals, twice scoring from beyond the halfway line during his time with the Reds (lfchistory.net).

He left Anfield for Real Madrid in 2009 and, 15 years later, could find himself back there as manager of the most successful club in European Cup history.

That in itself is a ringing endorsement of just how much Alonso has impressed as a coach, despite the Leverkusen job being his first one in a top-tier league and the 41-year-old only taking charge of 37 games for them so far (Transfermarkt).

He’s had a big impact in Germany in that short space of time, though, assuming the reins when the club were 17th in the Bundesliga and ultimately guiding them to a sixth-placed finish, beating Bayern Munich along the way.

He also took Die Werkself to the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they narrowly lost out to Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma, and they’ll be back in the tournament again next season thanks to his efforts.

Alonso will be acutely aware of Real Madrid’s unforgiving nature when it comes to sacking managers who don’t meet their lofty demands, and a four-time Champions League-winning boss in Ancelotti will be a hard act to follow.

However, that the Liverpool hero is supposedly Perez’s first choice for the gig highlights just how fantastic a job he’s done as a coach, a role in which he’s quickly exhibiting the same brilliance he consistently showed as a player.

