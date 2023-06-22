European club praying for Liverpool to grant their transfer wish regarding £30m dynamo – report

According to reports from Italy, one Serie A club are begging Liverpool to come in with an offer soon to take a player off their hands.

Fiorentina.it claimed (via Sport Witness) that Fiorentina are hoping the Reds will soon submit a bid to match their €35m (£30m) asking price for Sofyan Amrabat, with Jurgen Klopp’s side seemingly planning to soon ‘test the waters’ for the Morocco midfielder.

The Serie A club have reportedly been frustrated that nobody has yet made a satisfactory offer for the 26-year-old, who they’re seeking to offload ASAP so that they can then crack on with their own transfer plans.

READ MORE: Liverpool could soon have clear run at ‘extraordinary’ forward who’d be ‘excited’ by EPL move – report

READ MORE: ‘I think he fits…’ – Presenter talks up 20y/o as player who could give Liverpool what they need

On the one hand, with no other club meeting Fiorentina’s demands for Amrabat thus far, that could give Liverpool an open goal to come in with a bid which would satisfy the Serie A outfit and therefore lead to business being done.

The Moroccan – who starred in his country’s shock run to the World Cup semi-finals last year – is believed to be intent on settling his future at the earliest opportunity (Sport).

Given his employers’ apparent haste to sell the player, a deal could be struck relatively quickly if the Reds come forward with a good enough offer.

The other argument is that the Merseysiders know La Viola are desperate to get the 26-year-old off their books and could duly try to wait it out to see if they can persuade them into selling for less than their current asking price, should Fiorentina’s patience snap.

The risk of taking that approach is that Newcastle are also believed to be ready to pay what the Serie A side are asking for Amrabat (FIRENZEVIOLA.it), and Liverpool surely won’t want to be beaten to the punch by a direct Premier League rival.

We’d still take the various reports with a pinch of salt until a more trusted source offers a comprehensive update, although it seems as if there may be a glaring opportunity for the Reds to exploit if they really want to go for it.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!