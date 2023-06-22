Liverpool could soon have clear run at ‘extraordinary’ forward who’d be ‘excited’ by EPL move – report

One of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals could be set to do the Reds a favour regarding a reported transfer target.

According to Sports Mole, Jurgen Klopp’s side had been joined by Arsenal in taking an interest in Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, although the Gunners could soon allow the Merseyside club to have a clear run at the Nigerian.

That’s because the north Londoners could divert their attention away from him as they instead focus their efforts on Kai Havertz, for whom Mikel Arteta’s team are close to an agreement over a proposed £65m move from Chelsea (Sky Sports).

Aside from Arsenal seemingly prioritising a move for the Germany playmaker over all else, another factor which could play into Liverpool’s hands regarding Chukwueze is Villarreal CEO Roig Negueroles conceding that the club will likely have to sell players this summer (AS).

He has stated that it’ll take a ‘very good’ offer for them to part with the 24-year-old, who’s valued at €18m (£15.5m) by Football Transfers but will probably require more than that to persuade the LaLiga outfit to do business.

Negueroles also hailed the winger as an ‘extraordinary’ talent and claimed that the player would be ‘excited’ by the prospect of a move to the Premier League.

The Nigerian could offer a natural right-sided alternative to Mo Salah at Anfield, something which is currently in short supply at Anfield, although he too looks set to miss a few weeks of club football early next year due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, if that factor isn’t enough to deter Klopp from pursuing him, and if there’s scope in the transfer budget once priority positions such as midfield and defence are sorted, Liverpool could well consider making a move for Chukwueze.

It remains to be seen whether there’ll be movement on that front soon, although Arsenal’s determination to get Havertz in at the Emirates Stadium could certainly benefit the Reds when it comes to the Villarreal winger.

