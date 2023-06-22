(Video) Luis Diaz unleashes beautiful no-look pass for Colombia

Luis Diaz shone on international duty for Colombia and whilst his goal will have taken most of the headlines, there was also another piece of brilliance from our attacker.

Shortly after putting his nation a goal in front against the Germans, Daniel Munoz played the ball into the path of our No.23 and to the edge of the box.

Receiving a bouncing ball, the 26-year-old flicked it up with his left foot and then delicately chipped a ball over the heads of the on-watching defenders.

With many bamboozled by the former Porto man’s clever no-look pass, Jhon Arias was handed a brilliant chance but blazed his shot over the bar.

You can watch the Diaz pass (from 4:22) via Viaplay Sports UK on YouTube:

