Ex-Red names the one player Liverpool should try and sign this summer with Trent urged to be pushed upfield

Charlie Adam has urged Jurgen Klopp to deploy Trent Alexander-Arnold as a midfielder next season and believes Liverpool should make a move for Kyle Walker to replace the Scouser at full-back.

Our No. 66 has reinvented the right back position in recent years with his world-class passing and crossing ability but there have always been lingering doubts over his defensive ability.

During the final 10 games of the campaign the Academy graduate flourished in a new role which saw him operate in central midfield when Liverpool were in possession and Adam believes the 24-year-old should be moved into that position on a permanent basis.

“I think playing Trent in midfield is something Liverpool might want to look at next season,” the Scotsman told 888sport (via Metro).

“He’s having a big impact on matches, as we saw for England this week, and I think he’s the best passer at the football club in terms of his range and what types of passes he can play.

“If you can get that from a central position, then it opens up everything for everybody else. But if they’re looking to do that, then they’d need to bring another right back in.

“It looks like Kyle Walker is possibly going to leave Manchester City – that’s someone for me who they could try and have a look at. They’ll need to bring a right back in if they persist with Trent in midfield.

“I’d expect them to have at least one more midfielder in the building this window too, but until the deal is done, you can only speculate.

“They’ve been linked with so many; it depends what Jurgen Klopp finds. They’ve still got the likes of Fabinho, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones who can play there so have a few options.”

The only natural right backs that we have at the club who could potentially deputise for Alexander-Arnold is teenagers Calvin Ramsay and Conor Bradley.

The former, however, has been sent out on a season long loan to Championship outfit Preston North End and although Bradley enjoyed a brilliant campaign with League One side Bolton last term he’s only 19 years of age and it’s therefore unlikely that he’s ready to become our first choice right back.

Signing a player with the experience and quality of Walker would be some statement of intent but with him currently plying his trade at Manchester City it’s a deal that we cannot see happening.

Strengthening our midfield further following our signing of Alexis Mac Allister should still be our priority but bringing a new right back to the club would also make a lot of sense this summer.

