Rush’s bold declaration: Firmino crowned Liverpool’s greatest No.9 in history

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has heaped praise on departing hero Bobby Firmino, making a very bold claim about the forward in relation to the illustrious history of those who have worn his famous squad number for our club.

Speaking on BOBBY FIRMINO: BEST IN THE WORLD via Redmen TV, the Welshman said: “I would go as far as to say that Bobby is probably the most skilful number nine that Liverpool have ever had.

“He’s never going to be your top goalscorer but skill-wise, I can’t see anyone better than Bobby wearing the number nine.”

READ MORE: Ayre reveals ‘the first thing’ Klopp mentioned about Liverpool squad

The 61-year-old, the top goal scorer in our history, clearly recognises the Brazilian’s exceptional abilities – despite him not being the primary goalscorer in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Himself the archetypal No.9, stating that the most recent man to wear that number has a skill set that surpasses that of any other who has donned the famous jersey, is quite the endorsement and highlights the unique qualities that set the 31-year-old apart from his predecessors

The former Hoffenheim star’s impact on our attacking play went far beyond his goal tally, with his intelligent movement, deft touches, and ability to link up play making him a vital cog in the squad.

His selflessness and tactical understanding created space and opportunities for his teammates, contributing to the plentiful amount of silverware that was clinched during his time as a Red.

The admiration from Liverpool legends like Rush reflects the high regard in which Bobby is held within the club’s history and his impact transcends mere goalscoring, demonstrating that a No.9’s worth can extend far beyond the back of the net.

Episode One streams live for free on YouTube at 7pm.

#Ep76 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Liverpool Transfer Committee Show!