Ayre reveals ‘the first thing’ Klopp mentioned about Liverpool squad

Liverpool fans all had to endure the heartache of a disappointing end to the campaign and no Champions League football next term but there were perhaps even greater losses to the team, someone Jurgen Klopp was a big fan of.

Speaking on BOBBY FIRMINO: BEST IN THE WORLD via Redmen TV, Ian Ayre said: “When I met Jurgen for the first time, one of the first things he said to me was ‘you’ve got a really great player in Firmino’ – the first thing he mentioned about the squad was about Bobby.”

It was not only clear that Bobby Firmino was a tremendous player for the Reds but this quote also shows just how good our manager is at spotting talent, as the Brazilian was far from the man he became – at this point in time.

The German had watched our No.9 flourish at Hoffenheim and this claim he made proved to be an understatement and we all know just how important he went on to become during his time at Anfield.

For the now 31-year-old to be the first player mentioned by his new boss shows the clear excitement he had to coach our fantastic attacker.

Now that his story in a red shirt has come to an end, the opportunity to reflect on moments like this in work like what has been produced here, provides a brilliant opportunity to reflect on a time that was so happy for us all.

Leaving the Reds after seven years with every winners’ medal on offer shows how amazing it was for everyone and this is sure to be a great watch.

Episode One streams live for free on YouTube at 7pm.

