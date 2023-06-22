Liverpool have Plan B ready if Khephren Thuram talks collapse – David Lynch

Liverpool have a Plan B ready to utilise if their ongoing talks with Khephren Thuram collapse, according to a report from Football Insider‘s Merseyside correspondent David Lynch.

He outlined for the publication that the Reds remain in discussions with the Nice midfielder over a potential move to Anfield this summer, with a deal believed to be ‘possible’, with the Ligue 1 club hoping that a bidding war could ensue for the 22-year-old.

However, if the pursuit of the Frenchman falls through, Jorg Schmadtke and co will then turn their attention towards trying to sign Ryan Gravenberch, who could duly ‘shoot to the top of Jurgen Klopp’s list’.

READ MORE: 37y/o who once broke Liverpool’s hearts could now help the Reds benefit from potential transfer

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp may yet get his wish over £20m Liverpool ace amid reports from several EPL clubs

It’s not just Lynch who’s talked up Liverpool’s prospects of signing Thuram – Neil Jones told CaughtOffside earlier this week that the France under-21 gem is the ‘likeliest’ player to be signed next, while also highlighting Nice’s desire to try and hold out for the best price possible for him.

There were also reports from France in recent days that the Reds are preparing an offer of €40m (£34.5m) upwards for the 22-year-old, who’s seemingly close to ‘packing his bags’.

Those would all suggest that he appears to be the closest player to becoming Klopp’s next signing, with negotiations potentially accelerating once his involvement in the European Under-21 Championship comes to a close.

Nonetheless, it’s reassuring to hear that Liverpool appear to have a readymade Plan B in going straight for Gravenberch if the talks with Thuram hit a dead end, rather than squandering time licking their wounds if the Frenchman proves unattainable.

The ideal scenario is, of course, for the Reds to be able to get both players through the door this summer, although it seems a case of concentrating mainly on the Nice youngster before then going all-out for the Bayern Munich midfielder.

While some fans may be eager for another transfer to get done before the end of the month, following on from the early June acquisition of Alexis Mac Allister, it could be a matter of work going on all the time in the background before a major breakthrough is reached.

For now, we can merely wait and see what comes of the reported talks with Thuram.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!