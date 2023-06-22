‘It’s what you want’ – Liverpool star embracing new challenge arising from Mac Allister’s arrival

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott is set to embrace the challenge posed by Alexis Mac Allister’s arrival at Anfield and is determined to prove that he’s ‘better’ than the Argentine, or any other potential recruits to come this summer.

The signing of the 24-year-old from Brighton & Hove Albion greatly strengthens Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options, which had already been supplemented by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s positional change towards the end of the season.

That saw the ex-Fulham youngster’s involvement diminish towards the final few weeks of the campaign (Transfermarkt), but he’s out to earn a regular place in the team again next term irrespective of whoever comes in.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Elliott said: “Klopp hasn’t said much [about the future] to be honest. It’s up to me to go out and find those answers. I trust him with everything. It’s all part of it, I’m still young – still growing up – and I’m not expecting to play every game.

“We’ve bought one new player [Mac Allister] and there will be more to come. It’s about making sure, with respect to them, that I am better. It’s healthy competition, it’s what you want.”

It’s encouraging to hear Elliott having enough confidence in his own ability to embrace the added competition brought about by Mac Allister’s arrival, rather than being perturbed by it.

Indeed, it seems that incoming transfer activity at Anfield could make the 20-year-old all the more determined to show Klopp that he’s worthy of being a regular starter in the Liverpool midfield, providing an added motivation which’ll hopefully be reflected in his performances.

He’s also honest enough to acknowledge that he won’t feature every week for the Reds, given the options the manager could have at his disposal by the end of the summer; and while he started just under half of our Premier League games in 2022/23, he also made plenty of substitute appearances.

That could be the story of his season again next term, with the Europa League and ideally prolonged domestic cup runs offering plenty of scope for squad rotation.

With only four Liverpool players making more appearances in the previous campaign than Elliott’s 46 (Transfermarkt), he’s already earned plenty of trust from Klopp.

If the 20-year-old can maintain his performance standards and avoid serious injury, he should be in line to receive ample game-time in 2023/24, even with Mac Allister and possibly one or two other new midfielders competing for places with him.

