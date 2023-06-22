(Photo) Internet sensation Hasbulla poses with his very own Liverpool shirt

Internet sensation and social media star Hasbulla appears to have confirmed he’s a Liverpool supporter after an image of him posing with his own Reds shirt was uploaded to Instagram by Missy-Bo Kearns.

The Liverpool Ladies star initially posted an image of the 20-year-old posing with a shirt with her name on it before then uploading a photo of him with his own personalised No. 7 shirt with ‘Hasbu’ on the back alongside the caption ‘@hasbulla.hushetskiy is a red’.

The Russian rose to fame during the Covid-19 pandemic with his hilarious content on TikTok resulting in him now having a whopping 8.6m followers on Instagram.

Some quality players and Liverpool legends have worn the No. 7 shirt down the years and we don’t blame him for selecting that number for himself.

Check the images out below courtesy of missybokearns on Instagram: