Jurgen Klopp may yet get his wish over £20m Liverpool ace amid reports from several EPL clubs

A litany of reports concerning various Premier League clubs in recent days offer hope that Jurgen Klopp may get his wish regarding one exit-linked Liverpool player.

Caoimhin Kelleher had reportedly been attracting interest from Tottenham, Brighton and Brentford, with the Reds believed to be willing to do business if any prospective suitors could match their £20m asking price (Irish Independent).

However, the manager had voiced his desire to keep the Irishman at Anfield, insisting that it’d take an ‘extraordinary’ offer to even contemplate the idea of letting the 24-year-old depart, and it’s beginning to look like he might get his way.

Brighton could soon conclude their search for a new goalkeeper amid reports that Bart Verbruggen’s arrival the Amex Stadium in a £17m deal is imminent, having seemingly beaten Burnley to the punch (The Athletic).

Spurs may also have a new netminder through the door soon, with Ange Postecoglou’s side verbally agreeing a £17.2m move for Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli, with a formal bid due to be tabled today and the Serie A club indicating that it’ll be accepted (Sky Sports).

Those two expected moves would appear to leave Brentford in pole position to sign Kelleher, although the anticipated departure of David Raya mightn’t yet materialise, with the Spaniard still having 12 months left on his contract and Tottenham baulking at his £40m asking price (Sky Sports).

That could duly see the 27-year-old remain at the Gtech Community Stadium, which in turn may leave all of the Irishman’s reported suitors sorted for first-choice goalkeepers next season and, consequently, him staying put at Liverpool.

Klopp would surely be delighted if that happens, bearing in mind his aforementioned stance on the Cork native, and it’s no wonder he’d love to keep him at Anfield for at least another year.

Kelleher has been hugely reliable whenever called upon to deputise for Alisson, proving to be especially adept at saving penalties, while the Europa League could see the 24-year-old given a few starts over the coming months should he remain with the Reds.

The Liverpool manager may have been flashing his trademark smile upon hearing of the imminent goalkeeping arrivals at Brighton and Spurs, knowing that those could well heighten the chances of the Irish stopper continuing his career on Merseyside for the foreseeable future.

