Jurgen Klopp’s agent issues statement on the German’s future at Anfield

In a recent tweet by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, it has been confirmed that Jurgen Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, has dismissed any links between the Liverpool boss and the German national team job.

Addressing the rumors, the agent emphasised our manager’s long-term commitment to the Reds with the Tweet stating: ‘Jürgen Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke has denied links with German national team job: “Jürgen has a long-term contract with Liverpool and the DFB has a coach… This is not a topic for us at all”.’

The news comes as a great relief for our fans who hold the German in the very highest regard and with the new season on the horizon, we can all at least be rest assured that our beloved boss is not going anywhere.

READ MORE: (Image) Mo Salah reveals how he’s celebrating six-year Liverpool anniversary

The 56-year-old’s three remaining years on his current contract at Anfield highlight the stability and continuity that he continues to bring to the club.

As we look to reclaim the Premier League title and conquer Europe once again, the former Borussia Dortmund man’s leadership and tactical prowess will be instrumental.

He has firmly established himself as one of the best managers in the world, with his ability to inspire and motivate his squad unrivaled – creating a famously close knit dressing room.

This now highlights the importance of the club’s owners backing the boss with new signings, in order to strengthen the squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

As the club’s most important figure, the prospect of the German departing has been swiftly dismissed, allowing supporters to look forward to a future filled with continued glory under his stewardship.

You can view the Klopp update via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Jürgen Klopp's agent Marc Kosicke has denied links with German national team job: “Jürgen has a long-term contract with Liverpool and the DFB has a coach” 🔴 #FCBayern “This is not a topic for us at all”, told @cfbayern. pic.twitter.com/pymlfQTi8u — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023

#Ep76 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Liverpool Transfer Committee Show!