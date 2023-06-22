37y/o who once broke Liverpool’s hearts could now help the Reds benefit from potential transfer

Vincent Kompany is probably best remembered by Liverpool fans for a thundering long-range winner for Manchester City in 2019 which helped them to win the Premier League title at our expense, but he could soon be set to help out the Reds with one prospective transfer.

As per the Liverpool Echo, the 37-year-old’s Burnley side could switch their attention towards a possible move for Kamil Grabara after losing out to Brighton in the race for Bart Verbruggen.

Should the Clarets sign the Polish goalkeeper from FC Copenhagen, the Merseyside club would stand to earn 20% of the transfer fee due to the inclusion of a sell-on clause in the £3m deal which saw him leave Anfield for Denmark two years ago.

He’d likely move for a much higher amount now considering the experience he’s since accrued at Champions League level and his participation in the Poland squad which reached the knockout stages of the World Cup last year.

Grabara is valued at €6.1m (£5.3m) by Football Transfers, although Copenhagen might hold out for more than that because of the aforementioned high-level exposure.

The 20% cut from any prospective transfer fee mightn’t yield a massive income for Liverpool, but any influx at all would certainly be welcomed, and a seven-figure top-up could eventually prove the difference between meeting a player’s wage demands or seeing negotiations break down.

The 24-year-old never actually played a competitive first-team fixture for the Reds, instead being left to rely on appearances at underage level (Transfermarkt), but his star has evidently risen since his departure from Merseyside in 2021.

It’ll be interesting to see if Grabara does return to England amid the rumoured interest from Burnley and get an opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League, having not had that when previously learning his trade on these shores.

Kompany signing him for the Clarets won’t exactly make up for that heartbreaking goal against Leicester four years ago, but at least the 37-year-old may help to give us something back after the anguish of that title-deciding rocket into the top corner!

