‘I think he fits…’ – Presenter talks up 20y/o as player who could give Liverpool what they need

The Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has talked up one reported Liverpool transfer target as a player who could give them what they need.

Earlier this month, Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle claimed that Levi Colwill is ‘admired’ by the Reds’ recruitment team, with the Merseyside club believed to have scouted the 20-year-old several times last season while on loan at Brighton from Chelsea (Football Insider).

Machin feels the youngster would tick several boxes for Jurgen Klopp’s side given the traits and qualities he boasts, not just in terms of what he could offer on the pitch.

The presenter told GIVEMESPORT: “I think someone like Levi Colwill at Chelsea, who’s had a really good season at Brighton, he can do that left-sided centre-half role. He can do a bit of left-back as well.

“There’s obviously some major rebuilding work being done at Chelsea this summer. It doesn’t look like there’s terrific value from there at the moment. They seem to be digging their heels in over price on a number of footballers, which is why I think Mason Mount hasn’t moved to Manchester United just yet.

“But I think he fits the homegrown culture closer and he fulfils that left-sided centre-half need that I think Liverpool have.”

All of the traits highlighted by Machin are pertinent for Liverpool and would indeed make Colwill an ideal prospective addition to the squad.

While chiefly a centre-back, the 20-year-old has played at left-back on occasion during his fledgling career (Transfermarkt), giving Klopp a viable alternative on that flank.

His left-footedness is a quality the Reds are seeking to add to their central defensive options, with the current crop all mainly right-footed, while his homegrown status would also help towards LFC meeting their squad quota in that regard.

The one main caveat, though, is the price he could cost. Chelsea have already turned down a £30m permanent offer from Brighton, who are planning to go back with £10m more to try and land him, even though the Blues have insisted he’s not for sale (Daily Mail).

Paying £40m or more for someone who’s only made 17 top-flight appearances thus far (Transfermarkt) mightn’t seem the most sensible move, even when taking into account how commendably Colwill has performed in the Premier League.

Still, considering how he’d solve the left-footed centre-back niche and also add to the homegrown quota, Liverpool may feel he’d be worth the investment, substantial as it’d almost certainly be.

