Liverpool 2023/24 season ticket prices: Percentage increases, cheapest & most expensive

Premier League clubs have officially confirmed their season ticket prices for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

A study conducted by The Athletic has shown only minor increases from a Liverpool perspective (2% to be precise) – the second lowest after Brentford (0%), Chelsea (0%) and Tottenham (0%).

That having been said, it’s still eye-opening to see the Reds charging £148 more for their cheapest season tickets in comparison to Manchester United.

💸Cheapest PL adult season tickets 2023/24💸 1⃣st – West Ham [£310]

⬇️

1⃣7⃣th – Liverpool [£699]

⬇️

2⃣0⃣th – Arsenal [£973.5] — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 22, 2023

Reduced percentage increases will be met with sighs of relief at a time of major price hikes amid the cost of living crisis.

However, it’s difficult to reconcile the prices as they stand with the spending power of the majority of the population – figures that increasingly take the game away from working people and to a more corporate audience.

Liverpool are fortunately far from being the worst offenders when it comes to ticket price increases – thanks in no small part to the efforts of Spirit of Shankly and fan protests – though we’d hope to see some efforts made to make the sport more accessible.

Though helpful, we’re not necessarily comfortable with instalment fees as the best current option in that regard.

“Despite eight of the 20 clubs using the same company, V12 Retail Finance, there are different approaches to the cost of this option,” Matt Woosnam wrote.

“Arsenal’s finance option is interest-free — but there is an administration fee.

“The same is true at Liverpool, Spurs (a 5.79 per cent admin fee on a 10-month instalment), Chelsea (4.8%), Forest (10.46% over either four, eight or 10 months) and West Ham (£2 booking fee; £37 admin fee on a four-month plan, £60 on a 10-month plan).”

