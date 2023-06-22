‘Preliminary moves’ made to sign central defender as Klopp seeks to strengthen Liverpool squad – Football Insider

Liverpool will definitely sign a central defender this summer according to Football Insider.

After a dismal campaign which saw the Reds fail to pick up any silverware and miss out on a top four finish Jurgen Klopp is desperate to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

Although adding reinforcements in midfield is the main priority the German tactician is also eager to bolster his backline and will ‘100%’ sign a new defender according to the new report.

READ MORE: Ex-Red names the one player Liverpool should try and sign this summer with Trent urged to be pushed upfield

Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven is one of the names being considered by the Anfield outfit as well as Sporting Libson’s Goncalo Inacio.

Ibou Konate alongside Virgil van Dijk is the preferred partnership at the heart of Klopp’s defence but with Joel Matip approaching the final year of his current deal and Joe Gomez struggling for form last season the Reds are wanting to ‘get ahead of the curve’ and bring in reinforcements as the club prepares for a fresh start under the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

We’ve already completed the signing of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton but it remains to be seen the second bit of business that the club will complete this summer.

Fresh legs are needed in midfield but a further tightening up of our defence certainly wouldn’t go amiss as we aim to compete on all four fronts again next season.

#Ep76 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Liverpool Transfer committee Show!