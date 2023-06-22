Fresh report continues links between Liverpool and Serie A star valued at £35m

Liverpool remain interested in a move for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa this summer, that’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Express).

The 25-year-old struggled for the Seria A outfit last term registering just four goals and six assists in 33 appearances (across all competitions) but the report claims that Jurgen Klopp’s side are willing to pay £35m for the Italy international’s signature while Chelsea are also believed to be weighing up a move.

Liverpool are pretty well stocked in the attacking department, however, and it’s believed that Jurgen Klopp’s priority is to strengthen his options in the middle of the park and bring a new central defender to the club.

Chiesa predominantly operates on the left wing which makes the links between us and the player even more surprising when you consider that Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo can all play in that position.

It remains to be seen whether we do actually make our move for the versatile forward or if the rumours coming from Italy are nothing more than speculation.

He inspired Italy to Euros glory two years ago but he hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations since then.

A move away from the Turin-based outfit could be the best thing for him and his career with him still having plenty of time on his side to achieve more success.

