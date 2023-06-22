Luis Diaz delighted with Colombian victory and return to scoring form

Luis Diaz expressed his joy and after Colombia’s victory over Germany, along with his personal return to scoring form for the national team.

In what was a heartfelt tweet, the former Porto man thanked all his compatriot supporters for their unwavering backing and messages of encouragement, and said: ‘Happy for the victory, for the team’s good feelings, and for getting back on the scoresheet with the national team. I take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported us in these matches. Your support and messages are important to us. Let’s go, Colombia!’.

The 26-year-old attacker’s elation was palpable as he celebrated both the team’s performance and his personal achievement of finding the back of the net, with his opening header proving vital in the victory.

As our No. 23 heads into a well-deserved summer break, Liverpool fans will eagerly hope that any injury issues he faced during the previous season will now be far behind him – with the upcoming break presenting an opportunity for him to recharge and return to the squad at full fitness.

Our supporters will undoubtedly be delighted to see the attacker’s confidence soaring following his impressive international display and there is optimism that his scoring form will carry over into the Premier League, providing an added boost to our attacking prowess.

With his tweet, the Colombian not only expressed his personal joy but also reinforced the bond between the players and fans – something that he will no doubt also feel from his Anfield family upon his return for the new campaign.

You can view the message via Diaz’s Twitter account:

Contento por la victoria, por las buenas sensaciones del equipo y por volver al gol con la selección. Aprovecho para agradecerles a todos los que nos apoyaron en estos partidos, su aliento y mensajes son importantes para nosotros. Vamos Colombia 🇨🇴🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/szHonyTScK — Luis Fernando Díaz (@LuisFDiaz19) June 21, 2023

