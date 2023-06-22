(Image) Mo Salah reveals how he’s celebrating six-year Liverpool anniversary

Mo Salah celebrated his anniversary with Liverpool, having joined in 2017, in typical Egyptian King style and he shared an inspiring picture on Twitter.

Demonstrating his unwavering professionalism, our No.11’s dedication to his fitness routine is a testament to his relentless pursuit of success.

As the new season approaches, the 31-year-old is poised to continue his goal-scoring spree and shatter yet more records for the Reds.

With his remarkable ability and unwavering drive, our ace marksman always epitomises the qualities of an elite sportsman.

We can all eagerly anticipate even more vital contributions and the excitement he brings on the pitch, in the coming season.

You can view Salah’s picture via his Twitter account:

