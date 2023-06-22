‘Personal terms are 100% agreed’ – Fabrizio Romano shares interesting transfer update for Liverpool fans

Mason Mount may be nearing a move to Manchester United ahead of another bid from the Red Devils for his services this summer.

Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Twitter that ‘personal terms are 100% agreed and sealed’, with the player himself holding no desire to extend his stay at Chelsea.

Understand Manchester United will bid again for Mason Mount. Personal terms are 100% agreed and sealed. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Mount plans not to sign new deal at Chelsea. Man Utd want quick resolution — and won’t make ‘crazy’ bids. Chelsea now flexible; £60/65m enough to get it done. pic.twitter.com/Czau71VMr3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

It’s news that may disappoint some Liverpool fans in light of the clear interest from the Reds earlier in the window.

READ MORE: Pundit tells out-of-favour Liverpool star to fill in for Ivan Toney at Brentford

READ MORE: Neil Jones has interesting update on midfielder Pep Lijnders & coaching staff love

The signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, of course, will have made up in large part for that particular failure.

The Argentinian certainly seems the more reliable presence in the middle of the park if stats assessed over the course of the last calendar year are anything to go by, registering in the 76th percentile for pass completion, compared to Mount in the 17th percentile, according to FB Ref.

There are, admittedly, plenty of other areas in which the Englishman excels, though it’s not a failure Liverpool will regret massively provided they succeed elsewhere.

That may depend on something of a waiting game when it comes to the likes of Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!