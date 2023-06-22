‘Sports washing needs to be stopped!’ – Carragher’s passionate plea after ‘game changer’ Silva rumours

Liverpool fans will be aware that our club isn’t the richest in world football and it’s already been hard enough for us to attract the biggest players because of this but now Jamie Carragher has voiced concerns over a big issue.

Taking to his Twitter account, the Scouser wrote: ‘Bernardo Silva is in his peak years & has been one of the best players in Europe for the last five years!

‘I wasn’t worried about the Saudi League taking players in their 30’s, a touch worried with players below the elite (Neves) but if this happens it feels like a game changer 👀

‘Saudi have taken over Golf, the big Boxing fights & now they want to take over football!!. This sports washing needs to be stopped!’.

When you see players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema head to the Saudi Pro League, it makes sense as elder players have always been tempted by a last pay day whilst being aware that their powers were on the decline.

However, players like Ruben Neves and Bernardo Silva are in their prime and playing for Premier League teams regularly but are being tempted to make the move to the middle east.

There’s no reason why another nation shouldn’t be able to compete with the might of European football but when this nation has highly questionable human rights laws – it begins to become an issue.

That’s before we even go into the fact that Newcastle and Chelsea seem to have ties with the main source of money for the league and shortcuts around FFP may soon be seen because of all this.

If everything is fair, legal and above board – then best of luck to the new and exciting brand of football that will come to Saudi Arabia but until we learn that everything is okay, there’s going to be a lot of skepticism.

You can view Carragher’s comments via his Twitter account:

