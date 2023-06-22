(Video) Khephren Thuram shows exactly why Liverpool are desperate to sign him this summer

Khephren Thuram is a player that is continuing to be linked with a move to Liverpool this summer but judging from his performance at the U21 European Championships tonight his focus is solely on helping his country to glory.

The young French side earned a 2-1 victory over their Italian counterparts at the Cluj Arena in Romania tonight to get their campaign off to a flyer and the reported Liverpool target showed exactly why Jurgen Klopp and Co. are eager to prize him to Merseyside ahead of next season.

During the first half with the scoreline at 1-1 the 22-year-old received the ball just inside his own half before showing strength, pace and determination to beat three Italy players and drive upfield.

READ MORE: (Photo) Internet sensation Hasbulla poses with his very own Liverpool shirt

As he approached the opposition penalty area he appeared to be outnumbered but he somehow played the ball out wide to his teammate to continue the attack.

Legs and energy are two key traits that were missing from our midfield for the majority of last season but it’s clear that the OGC Nice man possesses those attributes in abundance.

Neil Jones confirmed to Caught Offside recently that the dynamic midfielder is the ‘likeliest’ player to be signed next while we’re also being linked with Thuram’s compatriot Manu Kone who also started in midfield tonight for Les Bleus.

Check the video of Thuram impressing below via @gdonlfc [courtesy of UEFA TV] on Twitter: