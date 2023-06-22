(Video) ‘The only place’ – Shaun Wright-Phillips makes honest Anfield claim that will incite rival jealousy

Liverpool fans are often known as the best supporters in the league and that is a line that is more often spouted by opposition players, than just us beating a drum about ourselves and this has happened once again – thanks to Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast, the 41-year-old said: “Ticket prices are so high now that all those fans who used to go week in, week out – can’t afford to go week in, week out.

“So, you tend to see those fans travel to the away games which are normally the loudest [groups of fans] for each club – apart from Anfield, that’s the only place that still rocks when you go there”.

Seeing as the former Manchester City man has such strong ties to the club today, this perhaps makes this comment even more believable, as it’s likely the ex-England international would prefer not to compliment the Reds.

Many like to joke about a declining atmosphere inside L4 but when our fans are at our very best – there really is nobody else like us.

You can watch Wright-Phillips’ comments on Anfield (from 23:00) via That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube:

