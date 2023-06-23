Bild survey reveals eye-opening percentage of Germany fans who want Klopp to take national team job

A survey by BILD has revealed a large swell of public opinion in Germany towards wanting Jurgen Klopp as their national team coach for Euro 2024.

An editorial by the news outlet earlier this week pilloried incumbent boss Hansi Flick and called for the Liverpool manager to be installed as his successor, a viewpoint with which many football fans in the country seem to agree.

The results of their survey showed that 47% of respondents want the Reds coach to be in charge of the Nationalmannschaft for the European Championship on home soil next year, with just 11% continuing to back the under-fire former Bayern Munich man.

BILD also reported of how Klopp’s advisor Marc Kosicke dismissed any notion of the 56-year-old walking out on his job at Anfield to take the Germany gig, having also turned it down when Joachim Low left the latter position two years ago.

READ MORE: UEFA president apologies to Liverpool and Real Madrid fans over Champions League final chaos

READ MORE: Bid may be imminent: Klopp green-lights £38.5m Liverpool raid for 24-year-old who ran Van Dijk ragged – report

With some of the country’s media and many of its football-supporting public now wanting Flick out of his current post, the clamour for the Liverpool manager is understandable.

Under Klopp, the Reds have won every trophy for which they’ve competed except their one crack at the Europa League in 2016, while thrice recording 90+ points finishes in the Premier League and providing the most sustained competition to Manchester City’s dominance under Pep Guardiola.

It’s not just that on-pitch success which have elevated the 56-year-old’s reputation, either. As highlighted by The Athletic, he retains an affection within his homeland which has eluded other high-profile coaches such as Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann.

Thankfully for Liverpool fans, Jurgen’s managerial history shows that he honours any contract he signs, having left his previous posts at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund on his own terms, so he’s most unlikely to abandon his job at Anfield even if Flick is given the sack before Euro 2024.

He’s currently contracted to the Reds for another three years (LFC TV), so unless things go majorly awry before then, the likelihood is that we’ll continue to have him until 2026, irrespective of what the German media or public may wish for.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!