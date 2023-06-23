‘Not the best for him…’ – Agent urges his client to snub Liverpool despite confirming interest

The agent of one reported Liverpool transfer target has confirmed the Reds’ interest in the player but is urging him not to make the move to Merseyside this summer.

Calciomercato reported in recent days that the Premier League giants are ‘ready’ to swoop for Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu after multiple scouting missions, and his representative has now backed those claims.

Speaking to Danish outlet Bold, Kingsley Ogbodo said of his client: “Liverpool want him. Liverpool have been watching him and interested in him for some time, but if he goes there he will have to play in the U23 team.

“It’s not the best for him, so I advise him not to do it. They can offer him a lot of money, but that’s not what we’re looking for right now. We focus on his career, development and playing time.