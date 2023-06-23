Liverpool put themselves in mix to sign 24y/o speedster; could utilise ex-Red connection – report

Liverpool have reportedly put themselves in the mix to sign a defender from the Bundesliga, and they could seek to utilise a former Anfield connection in their attempts to lure him.

According to 90min, the Reds have asked to be kept informed of the situation regarding Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, along with Manchester United and Newcastle.

Tottenham currently appear to be in pole position to bring him to the Premier League, with talks already being held between the relevant parties and the player’s agents suggesting he’s indicated a willingness to join the north Londoners.

However, Spurs are wary of the interest from the other English trio, who unlike Ange Postecoglou’s side will be able to offer European football next season.

When it comes to battling with Premier League rivals for players from Leverkusen, Liverpool may feel they have a slight edge due to the presence of a former Anfield idol in Xabi Alonso in the dugout.

The Reds could duly aim to utilise that connection with the 41-year-old to try and persuade the Bundesliga side to sell to them rather than the other English clubs reportedly in the mix for Tapsoba.

The Burkina Faso centre-back could be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s backline, judging by an analysis from Breaking The Lines.

They stated that the 24-year-old is comfortable with playing in high-pressing defensive setups, a prerequisite for coming into this Liverpool side, and has adapted commendably to playing in a back three and a back four.

The former would suggest that he could easily cover plenty of space in the defensive third, something with which Ibrahima Konate struggled at times towards the end of last season as Trent Alexander-Arnold was pushed into a midfield role.

Also in Tapsoba’s favour in that regard is his pace, with Breaking The Lines highlighting how ‘his acceleration enables him to keep pace with speedy attackers’.

Liverpool’s immediate focus is likely to remain fixed on another one or two midfield additions, but if and when the time comes towards addressing the defence, the Leverkusen speedster could be a man to consider, and the pre-existing connections with Alonso could be worth exploiting.

