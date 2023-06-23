‘I am better’ – Harvey Elliott not concerned by Liverpool’s plans to overhaul midfield this summer

Harvey Elliott has insisted that he’s not concerned by the prospect of Liverpool signing a number of new midfielders this summer.

The 20-year-old, who’s currently representing England at the U21 European Championships, started just 18 of the Reds’ 38 Premier League games this term but has admitted he was more than content with the game time he received under Jurgen Klopp.

“If anything, I’ve played more than I expected this season,” he told the Daily Mail (via 90min). “People keep saying I’m young but I don’t feel like it! When you step back, put it into perspective, this was my first proper season at Liverpool. The amount of minutes and experiences I’ve gained have been great and hopefully I can kick on.”

The middle of the park is an area in which Liverpool struggled for large parts of the campaign and having already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton more reinforcements are expected this summer with our German tactician wanting to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

That may mean Elliott sees his game time limited further next term as we seek to get ourselves back into the Champions League but our No. 19 is confident that he has the ability to be a vital player for the club.

There’s no doubt that Elliott is a talented player and at just 20 years of age his best years are still ahead of him.

He looked the real deal at the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign until he suffered a serious knee injury at Elland Road which somewhat stalled his development as a player.

Klopp is not afraid to give chances to youngsters so if the former Fulham man can enjoy a strong preseason there’s no reason why he can’t play a huge role for us next term.

