(Photo) Cody Gakpo shows his class with heartwarming gesture during trip to his father’s homeland

Cody Gakpo’s campaign may have finally drawn to a close but the Netherlands international is still busy off the pitch putting smiles on people’s faces.

The former PSV man is not due back on Merseyside until July 11 as he prepares for his first preseason as a Liverpool player and he’s been spotted spending his time recently showing true class with a heartwarming gesture back in his father’s homeland of Togo.

In images shared on Twitter by @LFCTransferRoom the 24-year-old was spotted handing food out to homeless children in the African nation and the actions show how much of a kind and genuine person our No. 18 is.

It’s brilliant to see Gakpo hasn’t forgot about his roots and he’s giving a little bit back to those less fortunate than himself.

He can be proud of how he performed during his debut campaign on Merseyside and let’s hope he can rest up and recover as we look to show what we’re made of next season.

Check the images below via Twitter:

Cody Gakpo was recently seen feeding some homeless children in his father's country Togo.❤️ pic.twitter.com/J8YDicFvCz — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 23, 2023

