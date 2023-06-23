‘Genuinely worth all the hype’ – Journo raves over talented Liverpool-linked La Liga midfielder with €40m release clause

Dean Jones has claimed that reported Liverpool target Gabri Veiga is a player ‘who is genuinely worth all the hype’.

The Reds have been strongly linked with the dynamic midfielder in recent weeks as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his options ahead of next season.

Despite the signing of Alexis Mac Allister earlier this month the departing trio of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain means more signings are required this summer and the Celta Vigo star is one of the names at the top of Klopp and Co.’s list.

“Yeah, it’s hard,” Jones told GIVEMESPORT. “I’ve not heard anything too specific around Veiga and Liverpool. There’s definitely a feeling that if he does get a transfer this summer then the Premier League is where he could look to land.

“It would be brilliant – he is a player who is genuinely worth all the hype.”

READ MORE: (Photo) Cody Gakpo shows his class with heartwarming gesture during trip to his father’s homeland

The 21-year-old will almost certainly be plying his trade at a new club next season after comments made by Celta Vigo’s president Carlos Mourino recently (as quoted by One Football).

The Spain U21 international is believed to have a release clause in his current contract in the region of €40m.

“We do not want to sell Gabri Veiga, but they are going to buy him from us, and there is nothing we can do,” Mourino said.

“We know some of their offers, and it is impossible to get there. There are several teams behind Gabri. “Of the top ten in the Premier [League], four have asked for him. “For us, and to make it clear, he is not for sale. We have nothing to negotiate with anyone. We refer to the clause. The decision is Gabri’s, he will play wherever he wants.”

Veiga registered 11 goals and four assists in La Liga this term and it’s therefore no surprise that he’s attracting interest from some top clubs at the moment.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks but he’s certainly an exciting player that has a lot of potential.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!