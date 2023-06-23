Report shares major Fabio Carvalho to RB Leipzig update as Liverpool set to get their way

Liverpool have reportedly agreed to loan out Fabio Carvalho to RB Leipzig for the 2023/24 season.

Following a tweet from Fabrizio Romano on Friday morning which hinted that the prospective move could be done ‘next week’, 90min claimed that the Reds have agreed a straight loan deal with the Bundesliga outfit, with no purchase option or obligation included.

Anfield chiefs were seemingly eager to retain the 20-year-old for pre-season at least in order to allow Jurgen Klopp the chance to decide on the player’s short-term future, but the youngster wanted the situation resolved at the earliest opportunity and now looks set to get closure.

Carvalho’s departure for Liverpool had been on the cards for some time, with several English clubs having also shown an interest in signing him, but it’s Leipzig who seem to have won the race to acquire him for the forthcoming campaign.

It’s probably the best scenario the Reds could’ve hoped for if there was no realistic chance of keeping the player on Merseyside, and not just because the structure of the deal means the club won’t relinquish any control over his future.

By loaning him to the Red Bull-owned outfit, Klopp’s team have ensured the 20-year-old won’t be in direct competition with his parent club next season, while he’ll also get to play in the Champions League with Marco Rose’s side, who qualified for the competition once again.

Liverpool will also get their wish of not offloading him permanently, and doing so after only one year at the club (and precious little opportunity to prove his worth) would’ve seemed rather foolhardy.

It should be to everyone’s benefit that Carvalho’s immediate future now seems decided, with the player hopefully getting greater scope for game-time while still competing at a high level, and the Reds retaining ownership of a talented young footballer instead of dispensing with him outright.

