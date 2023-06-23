Liverpool ‘ready’ to meet Real Madrid’s asking price as they ‘lead the race’ for 24 y/o midfielder – report

Liverpool are ‘ready to pay’ Real Madrid’s asking price for midfielder star Federico Valverde this summer, that’s according to Spanish outlet Nacional (via Football365).

The La Liga giants are seeking a fee in the region of £76m for the Uruguay international and although Chelsea and Manchester City are also interested in the 24-year-old’s the report adds that Jurgen Klopp’s side are ‘leading the race’ for his signature.

Klopp is eager to strengthen his options even further after already completing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton earlier this month and witnessing James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leave the club.

READ MORE: ‘Not the best for him…’ – Agent urges his client to snub Liverpool despite confirming interest

A report from 90min has claimed that Liverpool were ‘knocked back’ after enquiring about a move for Valverde with the player himself admitting he’d like to continue winning trophies with Los Blancos but this latest report appears to suggest that Real will be involved in more transfer activity ahead of next season.

The Real Madrid star is an elite player who has won it all during his time at the Bernabeu.

It would certainly raise a few eyebrows if he was to leave Carlo Ancelotti’s side this summer, especially with him contributing 12 goals and seven assists last term (across all competitions), but stranger things have happened.

OGC Nice star Khephren Thuram and ‘Gladbach’s Manu Kone, meanwhile, are the two names with stronger links to L4 this summer.

The Frenchmen impressed for their respective clubs last term and it’s believed that some progress has been made regarding our pursuit for both players.

It remains to be seen what further business we complete ahead of next season as we aim to compete on all four fronts again.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!