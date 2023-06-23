Previous Liverpool midfield target available for absolute bargain this summer; Klopp may be interested – report

Sander Berge is a name that Liverpool fans will all be aware of having seemingly been linked with him for an eternity.

The towering Norwegian midfielder joined Sheffield United in January of 2020 from Belgian side Genk and helped the Blades secure a top half finish in the Premier League during his first season at the club.

His impressive performances seen him linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp’s side and reports as recent as September suggested that we were still interested in a move for the 25-year-old.

A fresh report from TEAMtalk has claimed that the South Yorkshire outfit are now willing to sell the Norway international for as little as £10m due to the fact he’s about to enter the final year of his current deal.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘ready’ to meet Real Madrid’s asking price as they ‘lead the race’ for 24 y/o midfielder – report

The powerful presence in the middle of the park is unlikely to extend his stay at Bramall Lane and they’re of course against the idea of seeing him leave for free next summer.

Klopp is eager to reinforce his options in the middle of the park but it must be stressed that Berge is not one of the names that has been mentioned as a potential transfer target in recent weeks.

At just £10m, however, our German tactician may be tempted to bring the former Valarenga man to Anfield as he could prove to be a more than adequate squad player.

He registered six goals and five assists in 37 Championship appearances last term as United earned promotion back to the top-flight and it’ll be interesting to see what decision is made regarding his future this summer.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!