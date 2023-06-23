‘Let’s get it done’ – Liverpool journo hoping Reds can soon wrap up deal for ‘Klopp kind of player’

Neil Jones is hopeful that Liverpool can quickly secure the signing of Ryan Gravenberch rather than letting it drag on until near the end of the summer transfer window.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has been one of the Reds’ most frequently mentioned targets of late, with David Lynch of Football Insider claiming that the Dutchman is the Merseysiders’ Plan B if their ongoing pursuit of Khephren Thuram hits a dead end.

The 22-year-old has recently complained publicly over his lack of game-time with the Bundesliga champions and made it clear that he’s unwilling to accept another season of being a bit-part player, duly fuelling speculation over a possible exit from the Allianz Arena.

Jones believes that Gravenberch would jump at the chance to leave Thomas Tuchel’s side, who could also be open to selling him at the right price, adding that Liverpool shouldn’t delay in trying to wrap up a move for the player.

The GOAL journalist told The Redmen TV‘s Journo Insight show: “I think it’s clear that he wants to leave Bayern. I think it’s obvious. I think the question is obviously what the price will be. I think Bayern would sell as well.

“It’s not one that you put all your eggs in, wait all summer for them to become available and then finally we get Gravenberch over the line in August or the end of the transfer window. I don’t think he’s that game-changer of a player. I think it’s more if there’s a deal to be done quite early in the window – let’s get it done.

“I don’t think Liverpool would forego other targets and really let the saga drag on into the preseason and beyond for someone like Gravenberch. if the deal is to be done, I think it needs to be done pretty soon.

“I’m quite on board with Gravenberch as a signing. A player who’s got a good mix of technique, physicality, and size, he’s young.

“He’s got something to prove. He’s got a bit of resentment maybe harbouring. I think all those ingredients make a pretty interesting Jürgen Klopp kind of player. I definitely think Gravenberch is one that we should be keeping an eye on.”

READ MORE: (Video) Khephren Thuram shows exactly why Liverpool are desperate to sign him this summer

READ MORE: ‘Preliminary moves’ made to sign central defender as Klopp seeks to strengthen Liverpool squad – Football Insider

The Dutch midfielder’s comments to ESPN Netherlands earlier this week suggested that while he’s unhappy over his lack of game-time with Bayern so far, he may be willing to hang tough in the hope of being utilised more regularly next season.

However, it’s become clear that he’s discontent with his peripheral involvement up to now, so if Liverpool can promise him regular action and duly stick to their word, that could be enough to convince him over a move to Anfield.

You can understand why Jones is eager for the Reds not to hang about when it comes to trying to get a deal done. Klopp has previously indicated that he’d like to get most of the club’s transfer business out of the way by the start of pre-season, but that date is now just over two weeks away.

As of now, Alexis Mac Allister is the only confirmed signing of the summer, so the manager will surely want at least one more player through the door by the time his squad reassembles on 8 July.

It increasingly looks like, if that does happen, it’ll be either Thuram or Gravenberch who’s next in line to join. Liverpool are usually good to get plenty of business done early in transfer windows; hopefully that’ll still be the case this time around.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!