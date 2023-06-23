(Video) Darwin Nunez shares heartfelt Luis Suarez message amid ex-Liverpool star’s retirement rumours

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has shared a heartfelt message about compatriot and former Anfield icon Luis Suarez, amid rumours that the latter could soon be forced to retire.

The president of the 36-year-old’s current club Gremio revealed this week that the Uruguayan legend is ‘reaching his limit’, requiring ‘almost daily injections’ and feeling ‘constant pain’, fuelling speculation that he could soon be hanging up his boots (Daily Mail).

During his time at Anfield between January 2011 and the summer of 2014, ‘El Pistolero’ scored a whopping 82 goals in 133 appearances (Transfermarkt), with many of those being sensational strikes which summed up his genius as a footballer and showed why defenders hated coming up against him.

Fellow Uruguay striker Nunez took part in a YouTube video for Shoot For Love in which he was challenged to fire a football through a series of objects.

After he carried out those tasks, the two hosts discussed a clip they filmed with Suarez in the past, with his younger compatriot noting how the ex-Liverpool marksman curled a ball into a basketball net from distance.

The 23-year-old said: “I have seen the Luis Suarez video before… my friend, Luis is an idol for me,” pounding his heart immediately prior to that last statement.

It was clearly said with feeling, almost as if Nunez was trying to let his international colleague know how he felt about him and offer a supportive message at a difficult time for the former Anfield superstar.

You can see the clip of the Liverpool striker’s comments on Suarez below (from 8:30), via Shoot For Love on YouTube: