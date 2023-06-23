Christian Falk claims Liverpool are ‘of interest’ to £83k-p/w defender; they’ve spoken with agents

Christian Falk has claimed that Liverpool are among four clubs who are ‘of interest’ to Benjamin Pavard, with the Reds having spoken to the player’s agents.

The German reporter had stated earlier this month (via CaughtOffside) that Jurgen Klopp’s side were ‘a hot candidate’ for the defender, who’d apparently informed Bayern Munich of his desire to leave the Allianz Arena, although Neil Jones later downplayed the chances of a move to Anfield happening.

Falk’s latest update is more promising from an LFC perspective, despite the caveat that nothing ‘concrete’ has materialised so far regarding the £83k-per-week Frenchman (Capology).

The journalist exclusively revealed in his latest CaughtOffside column: “Liverpool and Pavard. They talked with the agents but have never been concrete with the club and that’s also the positions of the other clubs.

“There aren’t many clubs which are of interest to Pavard. There was and is Barca, there’s Liverpool, Chelsea, then if City are on the table, City too.”

While it still seems as if we’re no further than the stage of Liverpool being ‘of interest to’ Pavard, Falk’s update at least leaves the window open as to the possibility of this transfer link subsequently gathering momentum.

There would appear to be numerous plus points to the Reds making a move for the 27-year-old, including his ample high-level experience, impressive CV, ability to play in multiple roles and capability of bolstering Klopp’s squad where it may be a little light.

He’s played more than 300 senior matches and won the biggest prizes in both club and international football, lifting the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2020 and the World Cup with France two years previously, along with boasting four Bundesliga titles (Transfermarkt).

Last season, he divided his time almost equally between centre-back and right-back (Transfermarkt), with the latter position being one where Liverpool have no natural senior alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who’s likely to be kept in the midfield role to which he’d been shifted since April.

There still seems a long road to travel if Pavard is to ever become a Reds player, although it’s somewhat encouraging to hear that we’re among a small pool of clubs in whom he may have an interest in joining, so let’s wait and see if anything more comprehensive develops in the near future.

