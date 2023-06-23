‘Next week…’ – Romano shares Fabio Carvalho update as Liverpool exit could be drawing near

Fabio Carvalho’s proposed loan move to RB Leipzig could potentially be finalised next week, according to an update from Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old has been mooted to depart Liverpool this summer, either on a temporary or permanent basis, and it looks increasingly as if Germany could be his next destination.

The Italian has claimed that the youngster could soon be bound for the Red Bull Arena for the upcoming campaign, although he doesn’t expect him to sever his ties with Anfield completely.

Romano tweeted in the early hours of Friday morning: “RB Leipzig and Liverpool are closing in on Fabio Carvalho deal on loan until the end of the current season — clubs now working on final details to get it done next week.

“Understand deal does NOT include buy option clause at this stage, club source confirms.”

There’s been plenty of discourse about Carvalho’s future over the past month or so, but this appears to be the most conclusive update so far, with a move to Leipzig seeming imminent.

That it’s come from a source as trusted and reliable as Romano also adds credence to the probability of the 20-year-old spending the 2023/24 season in Germany with Marco Rose’s side.

It’ll come as no great surprise that the player looks set to move, having seen his game-time at Liverpool recede dramatically – he’s played 75 minutes of first-team football in 2023, 66 of which came during an FA Cup third round replay against Wolves in January (Transfermarkt).

Podcaster Jack Collins went as far as to claim that Carvalho has been ‘deeply unhappy’ with the Reds, feeling ‘let down’ and wanting to ‘get out of there’.

Only the player himself could vouch for whether that’s actually the case, although he may well see the prospect of joining Leipzig on loan – and possibly playing in the Champions League next season – as far more attractive than spending several more months on the periphery at Anfield.

At least the reported absence of a purchase option means Liverpool won’t be letting go of a talented young player completely, and ideally he’d come back from his year in Germany a much more rounded footballer who’s truly ready to become a stalwart in Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

RB Leipzig and Liverpool are closing in on Fabio Carvalho deal on loan until the end of the current season — clubs now working on final details to get it done next week. 🚨🔴✨ #LFC Understand deal does NOT include buy option clause at this stage, club source confirms. pic.twitter.com/K26SXGkckH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023

