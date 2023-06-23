(Video) Liverpool fans must’ve loved Khephren Thuram’s deft piece of skill for France under-21s

Any Liverpool fan watching France in action at the European Under-21 Championship on Thursday will have loved one particular moment from Khephren Thuram.

The Anfield transfer target started for his country in their 2-1 win over Italy, and he showed exactly why the Reds are so eager to sign him with a standout piece of skill during the first half in Cluj.

As he prepared to take possession just shy of the halfway line, the 22-year-old was rapidly closed down by an opponent, but the Italian player was soon left eating dust as the Nice midfielder effortlessly flicked the ball past him with a deft moment of technical brilliance.

That wasn’t Thuram’s only eye-catching passage of the play in the first half either, as he also dazzled onlookers with a surging run past three Azzurri players and deep into their half of the pitch, showing tremendous composure and determination which’ll have delighted Jurgen Klopp.

If Liverpool can get the mooted transfer over the line and if the Frenchman continues to astound with such moments of exhilarating quality, the Anfield faithful will be in for some thrilling viewing pleasure over the next few years.

You can catch the clip of Thuram’s flick below from UEFA‘s coverage of the game, shared via @ShankyLFC on Twitter: