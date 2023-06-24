(Video) Fresh Darwin Nunez clip shows how far his English has come during summer break

Darwin Nunez’s understanding of English appears to be showing promising signs of improvement ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Liverpool star had attracted some concern – with one memorable scene of Thiago Alcantara issuing instructions on the sidelines standing out – over his level of comprehension following a big-money switch from Benfica.

Whilst there’s evidently still significant room for improvement, it’s nice to see that the 24-year-old has taken steps to clear the language barrier. It’s sure to please Jurgen Klopp and our coaching staff!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Tik Tok user @mayfarahwer (originating from the Shoot for Love channel):

