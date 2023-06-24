(Video) Bobby Firmino’s Mum’s heartfelt reaction to 50k Liverpool fans singing his chant in Madrid

Bobby Firmino will go down in history as one of the greatest Liverpool No.9s to have had the privilege of wearing the shirt (and we, the privilege of watching).

As part of the club’s documentary foray into the Brazilian international’s time in the famous red shirt, his family was shown footage of thousands of fans roaring his chant in Madrid.

It’s fair to say the reaction was absolutely heartfelt and full of emotion. There’s not a prouder person in light of what the former Hoffenheim man has achieved and the adoration he’s rightly earned than his mother.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @aBOSSNight: