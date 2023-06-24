Liverpool could now snap up ‘one of the best defensive midfield players’ in PL with an offer – report

Liverpool have been informed that they could snap up ‘one of the best defensive midfield players in the league’ in Joao Palhinha were they to send an offer to Fulham.

The Reds are thought to be keen on adding at least one more midfielder to the squad this summer following the transfer of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister.

“I can totally understand why West Ham will be looking at Joao Palhinha because they should be looking at him,” Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

“He has been one of the best defensive midfield players in the league over the course of the past season.

“They’re not the only team that have got an eye on him, but the question is whether he actually looks to leave Fulham for West Ham.

“If he was to have an offer from a Liverpool, Tottenham or Chelsea, then I think Fulham would find it really hard to hold onto him.”

The holding midfield position is certainly one area worthy of addressing judging by Fabinho’s mostly lacklustre performances the prior term.

That said, it’s worth pointing out that the support provided by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s inverted role did contribute to a sharp turnaround in the quality of his outings.

One might imagine that situation should remain consistent if Jurgen Klopp intends to continue pushing our No.66 into the middle of the park when in possession.

Likewise, there are further considerations to take into account before snapping up another 6 – chiefly the future and pathway of Stefan Bajcetc who was, for a time after the World Cup, our best player on the pitch.

At 27 years of age too, Palhinha just doesn’t seem the kind of signing Liverpool would make.

One to take with a pinch of salt, as far as we’re concerned at any rate!

