Arsenal and United pursuits leave Liverpool with unlikely but exciting midfield transfer option – opinion

There have been plenty of Liverpool accounts bemoaning the lack of further signings since our acquisition of Alexis Mac Allister early in the window.

From GIFS of Friends’ Chandler Bing staring mournfully out a window to the now daily calls of #FSGOUT on Twitter, plenty have flocked to the platform to voice their discontent.

Their frustrations aren’t entirely unwarranted, it has to be said, following a season in which the midfield department should be held mostly responsible for a derailing of biblical proportions.

Observing our rivals shelling out double the figure (£35m) we forked out for our Argentine sensation for the likes of Kai Havertz and Mason Mount will certainly do little to calm nerves in a window Liverpool cannot afford to get wrong.

Funny how football works😜

Arsenal spending 65 Million on Havertz…

Man Utd spending 60 Million on Mount… Yet Moises Caicedo is still waiting………🤷🏽‍♂️ — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) June 24, 2023

We know there is interest in Khephren Thuram and Co., though the longer talks drag out and the closer pre-season becomes, one might imagine serious discussions will need to be had about expediting the process.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool close to losing out on reported target to Manchester United

READ MORE: Liverpool could now snap up ‘one of the best defensive midfield players’ in PL with an offer – report

Moises Caicedo of Brighton, as Don Hutchison pointed out on Twitter, remains an available option – and one who has been linked with a switch to the red half of Merseyside before.

Neil Jones of GOAL went as far as to claim the Ecuadorian is a player tailor-made for Jurgen Klopp’s style of football. A difficult claim to disagree with.

The slight snag as far as any potential plan of snapping him up this summer is concerned will be the likely astronomical asking price the Seagulls set for his services.

Jones quoted a figure of ‘around £100m’ back in mid-May, and we’d be far from surprised to see Roberto De Zerbi’s men get it after losing Mac Allister for a relative pittance in the same window.

The expense associated with Jude Bellingham was cited as a clear factor behind Liverpool’s unwillingness to commit to a potential transfer, so it’s fair to imagine such a hurdle stopping the club dead in its tracks when it comes to pursuing Caicedo.

Two additional midfielders are ideally needed at Anfield. However, if we reach a point in the window where time and options aren’t quite so forthcoming and a ‘break-glass’ transfer of sorts is suddenly required, who better than Moises Caicedo?

21 years of age, Premier League-proven, positionally versatile and perceived to have a higher ceiling than his former teammate Alexis Mac Allister – what’s not to love?

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!