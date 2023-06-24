Liverpool book meeting with 31-goal monster who tore up Serie A last term – Sacha Tavolieri

Liverpool could be among the parties vying for Victor Osimhen’s signature, with the Reds joining Chelsea and Manchester United in booking a meeting with the striker’s entourage.

This rather unexpected update comes courtesy of football journalist Sacha Tavolieri on Twitter in the wake of Napoli’s successful Serie A campaign.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔵 Le dossier Victor #Osimhen🇳🇬 va bouger sur le marché! #ManUnited, #ChelseaFC & #Liverpool ont des meetings prévus avec l'entourage du meilleur buteur de #SerieA. La semaine prochaine devrait définir les intentions de ses 3 clubs.

— Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) June 24, 2023

The Merseysiders have lost talismanic No.9 Bobby Firmino on a free transfer exit, though were presumed to still be prioritising additions to the midfield and backline.

Such is the talent on offer with Serie A’s top-scorer of the 2022/23 campaign one could hardly begrudge Liverpool’s recruitment team for putting the feelers out.

The Nigerian amassed a rather remarkable 36 goal contributions in 39 outings for the Naples-based outfit last term (across all competitions) – a tally that is most certainly nothing to sniff at.

That said, we do have conflicting priorities to address this summer, and we find it extremely difficult to see how the recruitment team justifies a likely £100m-plus splurge (Le Parisien, via Football Transfers, claims the 24-year-old’s price-tag will number at £154.1m).

It’s hard not to admire Osimhen but we simply don’t need another centre-forward at this time whilst we’re still well-stocked with options that include Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo.

