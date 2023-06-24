(Video) Darwin Nunez dishes out painful forfeit for unfortunate YouTuber in hilarious clip

Darwin Nunez was on hand for some pre-season testing, specifically shot-power testing, with the Shoot for Love YouTube channel.

After demonstrating his shooting prowess, the Uruguayan international had the job of dishing out the forfeit in a game of ‘red-arse’.

One member of the YouTube partnership most certainly got the raw end of the deal, with the Liverpool striker hilariously having to check up on him after.

A moment he’s sure to never forget!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Tik Tok user @mayfarahwer (originating from the Shoot for Love channel):