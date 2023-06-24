Twitter embarrassment: Rival fans confuse Khephren for Marcus Thuram as Romano drops transfer claim

A number of online rival fans appear to have grossly misunderstood one transfer update from Fabrizio Romano.

One user on the platform, @Mick_Moran_, spotted a handful of bizarre comments to the journalist’s post, which detailed a verbal agreement between Marcus Thuram and Inter Milan.

Rather remarkably, several who commented underneath the update used it as an opportunity to poke fun at Liverpool fans for a supposedly failed transfer (of reported target Khephren Thuram).

The Nice midfielder, as things currently stand, has yet to make a switch, with a decision likely to come after the European Under-21 Championship.

A swathe of reports has positioned the 22-year-old as the leading candidate to follow Alexis Mac Allister to the AXA training centre this summer as we look to revamp the midfield.

Elsewhere, Micky van de Ven could be the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between ourselves and Tottenham, with Spurs said to appreciate both the Wolfsburg man and Edmond Tapsoba.

