‘Interest is concrete’ – Fabrizio Romano drops interesting transfer claim over Mohammed Kudus

Liverpool may need to reignite their interest in Mohammed Kudus especially quickly if they still hold any wish of signing the Ajax man this summer.

Brighton and Hove Albion are understood to hold ‘concrete’ interest in the midfielder, viewing him as a top target for the window.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Fabrizio Romano, with it being confirmed that the Seagulls are yet to open talks for Teun Koopmeiners as things currently stand.

Understand Mohammed Kudus is one of the top targets for Brighton this summer. He’s in the list, the interest is concrete. 🚨🔵 #BHAFC Not an easy deal but Brighton like Kudus — no concrete talks with Chelsea. Brighton have not opened talks for Koopmeiners at this stage. pic.twitter.com/9Qka5e46cE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2023

Football Transfers (via CaughtOffside) had previously reported that the Ghanian was viewed as a serious alternative to Mason Mount, though further updates on the matter have been far from forthcoming of late.

READ MORE: Twitter embarrassment: Rival fans confuse Khephren for Marcus Thuram as Romano drops transfer claim

READ MORE: Liverpool book meeting with 31-goal monster who tore up Serie A last term – Sacha Tavolieri

Operating primarily as an attacking midfielder, we could understand some potential fan concerns over the 22-year-old’s ability to contribute to the defensive side of the game.

As far as his stats are concerned, Kudus certainly shows more of a flair for the final third of the pitch, showcasing some absolutely stunning numbers across defensive and offensive metrics, ranking compared to other forwards: 94th percentile for tackles, 99th percentile for successful take-ons, 94th percentile for non-penalty xG and 92nd percentile for shot-creating actions.

What stands out in comparison to other attacking midfielders is the player’s reliability in passing, registering in the 99th percentile for pass completion percentage.

Whether Jurgen Klopp and Co. see enough in Kudus to warrant a bid remains to be seen, though it’s clear that other names find themselves far higher up in the shortlist at the moment.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!