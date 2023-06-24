‘Talks already took place’ – Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham threaten hijack of Liverpool transfer target

There’s a very real chance that Liverpool could miss out on a defensive target this summer should Tottenham opt to progress interest in Micky van de Ven.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that a warning shot of sorts has already been fired by Spurs, tweeting about the club’s talks with the Dutchman’s representatives.

EXCL: Tottenham have included Micky van de Ven on their shortlist for the new centre back alongside Edmond Tapsoba as both are appreciated by the club. 🚨⚪️ #THFC Talks already took place for Wolfsburg’s Dutch centre back represented by team Raiola. pic.twitter.com/93LvHtEt1D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2023

The Merseysiders are understood to appreciate a handful of centre-halves, including the Wolfsburg youngster (liverpoolfc.com) and Goncalo Inacio, with a focus on left-footed centre-halves thought to be the priority.

22 years old, a left-footed centre-half who can also file out at left-back if required to, likely affordable despite being on a long-term contract…. need we go on?

It’s admittedly worth remembering that we don’t know if Van de Ven is indeed the club’s first-choice option for the centre-half spot.

Assuming, for the sake of argument, that he is, it would be foolishness of epic proportions to allow a fellow top four hopeful to snap up a highly-talented individual that we desperately need.

Regardless of whether the club opts to find a suitable alternative for Ibrahima Konate to injury-proof the first-XI or future-proof by unearthing an understudy to Virgil van Dijk, we need to see action on this part in the current window.

